Boston College vs. Duke: Live Updates

Boston College (2-7) will be looking for their first ACC win today as they take on Duke in Durham, NC. The Eagles lost two games last week, one to Louisville and another to NC State. Duke will be without Coach K who will miss the game due to being in COVID-19 quarantine.

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Cameron Indoor, Durham, NC

TV: ACCN

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: Duke (-11.5)

Updates:

* Demarr Langford looks confident out there, playing strong on the glass, and hitting shots. Five points so far.

* Eagles come out with three quick three pointers, but can't keep Duke from responding. 11-9

* New starting lineup today as Wynston Tabbs is coming off the bench and Makai Ashton Langford is out. Demarr Langford and Rich Kelly both will be getting the start today for the Eagles.

