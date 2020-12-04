SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. Florida: Live Updates

A.J. Black

The Boston College Eagles (1-2) face off with the Florida Gators (0-0) on Thursday night. This is the first game for Florida who hopes to rebound after a disappointing 2019-20 season. Boston College will try to get back in the win column after losing to St. John's on Monday. The Roman Legend's tipoff game will take place in Bubbleville, the fourth game the Eagles will play at Mohegan Sun. 

Time: 9:30 pm
Where: Mohegan Sun, Connecticut
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 850
Opening Line: Florida (-7)

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the University of Florida game here in our liveblog. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Bulletin logo, click the follow button.

New Feature! At halftime we are going to go live on Facebook to talk about the game and give our analysis. If you want to be a part of this and watch along just head over to the BC Bulletin Facebook Page and please hit follow, comment and leave your thoughts during the video. 

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts below!

Updates: Will show up in real time in the comment section.

Follow Us On Social Media:

If you haven't followed BC Maven on the socials you are missing out on all the fun! Like our site on Facebook, and you can also follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, follow AJ Black on Twitter as well. And we now have an Instagram account, which you will want to check out as well for even more Boston College content.

Game Preview: Click Here

Starting Lineup: 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (15)
No. 1-13
A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Eight turnovers so far from BC. Sloppy play.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Wynston Tabbs looking good from downtown, 8 points so far.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Struggling to find anything positive out of the first 12 minutes of this game.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Florida shooting 60% from 3-pt range.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Nice three by Tabbs there.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Really poor start on both ends for BC, the defense is a sieve and the offense looks listless.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

BC's defense gives up so many easy buckets in the paint.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

James Karnik is in the game!

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

BC 0-3 from 3 point range, defense is struggling....again

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Looks like Felder just beat the shot clock. Play under review

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Can I just say that 930 tipoffs on the east coast are the absolute pits.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Updates: Karnik will play tonight, Fred Scott is out.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Hey folks, AJ here, make sure to check out the note on my Facebook stream. Going to try out something new tonight.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Phil Jurkovec Play Against UVA?

An update on Boston College's quarterback heading into the UVA game

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Roman Legends Classic: Boston College vs. Florida, Preview & Prediction

A look at today's game between the Eagles and Gators

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Center James Karnik Granted Eligibility Waiver By NCAA

Boston College's transfer center is good to go for the remainder of the season, and next.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

'22 Tight End Jeremiah Franklin Commits To Boston College

The Eagles add another exciting tight end to the Class of 2022.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Locked on Boston College: Football Regular Season Finale, Basketball Talk and Stats

A look at the games coming up for BC basketball, and football with some indepth discussion on both teams.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. St. John's: Live Updates

Live updates on tonight's game against the Red Storm

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Locked On Boston College: Gators, Big Recruiting News, Jurkovec Injury Update

Our daily podcast tackles the big news in BC sports. Click on the story to listen to the day's hottest topics.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Cameron Swartz leads BC to 58-46 Win Over Providence

Eagles improve to 3-0 with their victory over Providence, their first in the Joanna McNamee era.

A.J. Black

The ACC Bowl Lineup is in Disarray. What Can They Do?

With four bowls gone, what happens with bowl season?

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

First Look: University of Virginia Cavaliers

An in-depth look at the Cavaliers, who will face off with the Eagles on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black