Boston College vs. Florida: Live Updates

The Boston College Eagles (1-2) face off with the Florida Gators (0-0) on Thursday night. This is the first game for Florida who hopes to rebound after a disappointing 2019-20 season. Boston College will try to get back in the win column after losing to St. John's on Monday. The Roman Legend's tipoff game will take place in Bubbleville, the fourth game the Eagles will play at Mohegan Sun.

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Mohegan Sun, Connecticut

TV: ESPN

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: Florida (-7)

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the University of Florida game here in our liveblog. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Bulletin logo, click the follow button.

New Feature! At halftime we are going to go live on Facebook to talk about the game and give our analysis. If you want to be a part of this and watch along just head over to the BC Bulletin Facebook Page and please hit follow, comment and leave your thoughts during the video.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts below!

Updates: Will show up in real time in the comment section.

Follow Us On Social Media:

If you haven't followed BC Maven on the socials you are missing out on all the fun! Like our site on Facebook, and you can also follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, follow AJ Black on Twitter as well. And we now have an Instagram account, which you will want to check out as well for even more Boston College content.

Game Preview: Click Here

Starting Lineup: