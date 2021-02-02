FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Boston College vs. FSU Game Postponed

The much talked about game is finally off.
Boston College's game against Florida State has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Seminoles program. 

Game preparation for this matchup has been tumultuous, as Boston College was previously planning on playing the game with four scholarship players, and the scout team. The remainder of the Eagles roster was out either due to injury or because of COVID-19 protocols. The only players they were scheduled to have were Kamari Williams, Steffon Mitchell, Jay Heath and CJ Felder.

The Eagles (3-10, 1-6 ACC) have not played a game since January 16th, a game they lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 80-70. Since that game they have postponed five games (Clemson, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Florida State) due to a positive COVID-19 case in their own program. Their next game is on Saturday when they face NC State at noon in Conte Forum. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on this breaking story. 

