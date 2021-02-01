Boston College Men's Basketball Roster Down To Four Scholarship Players for FSU Game

It will be tough sledding for the Eagles as they will have a small roster against FSU

Boston College men's basketball returns from their COVID-19 pause on Tuesday against Florida State. However, according to Jim Christian the Eagles could be down to as few as four scholarship players active for the game.

The four starters that will be available tomorrow will be Jay Heath, CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell and Kamari Williams, which means the scout team filled with walk-ons will have to fill valuable minutes against #16 Florida State. The head coach did say that walk on Andrew Kenny will get the start. The Eagles have missed the previous four games due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program.

With Boston College not even able to suit up a full lineup, it begs the question. Why is this game even being played? If the Eagles can't even get enough of their team together, it seems like this is just being played to get a game in and on the books. Florida State is a very good team, and throwing your scout team against them most likely will not be a very competitive game. Boston College is not in shape to battle for the NCAA tournament or get themselves in better seeding for the ACC tournament. It seems like common sense that this game should be postponed.

