Boston College vs. #11 Florida State: TV Listing, Preview & Prediction

The Boston College Eagles (4-13) will look to make it two in a row under interim head coach Scott Spinelli on Wednesday night as they take on Florida State. The defending ACC Champions are looking for their 24th consecutive home win and inch closer to another conference regular season title. BC will try to play the role of spoiler with a smaller yet motivated rotation of players.

Time: 9:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill MA

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Florida State (-18.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Florida State has a 93.4% chance of winning

Tale of the Tape:

Via BCEagles.com

Player To Watch: Scottie Barnes

A forward who can do it all, Barnes will be looking to take it to the Eagles on Wednesday night. Averaging just over ten points as a freshman, the former five star recruit has had a good first season under Leonard Hamilton. In the Seminoles last game against UNC, the 6'9 forward had six steals. It will be up to Steffon Mitchell and CJ Felder (if he is active) to stop the exciting star.

Three Keys To The Game

1. Continue the Energy From Saturday: Boston College played like a completely different team against Notre Dame. They were loose and moved the ball efficiently as they aggressively attacked the hoop. Players like Jay Heath Makai Ashton Langford and Demarr Langford looked much more comfortable. Keep that flow going.

2. Get Scott Involved. Fred Scott was a revelation on Saturday, returning from a knee injury that had sidelined him for most of the season. A big physical forward, Scott gives something BC desperately needs, a body that can move around defenders.

3. Keep Turnovers Limited. While we talk about the energy BC played with, the biggest number that stood out were the four total turnovers. The Eagles weren't careless with the ball and didn't waste possessions. While those numbers may not be replicable, reducing turnovers will keep them in the game.

AJ's Fearless Predictions. While Boston College looked strong against Notre Dame, the challenge on Wednesday will be much tougher. FSU is a solid, fundamentally sound team with an excellent coach. The spread is 18.5, I think Boston College can cover that, but I don't expect them to win it. Florida State 80 Boston College 68

