Wynston Tabbs To Miss Remainder of Season Due to Violation of COVID-19 Protocols

BC's guard had come back from a knee injury and will miss the rest of the season

Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs will miss the remainder of the season due to violation of the COVID-19 protocols per a release by the school. Tabbs has missed the previous three games due to undisclosed reasons.

Tabbs came back this season after missing a season and a half due to a knee injury. Throughout the season the coaching staff worked to manage his workload as he eased his way back into the season. The sophomore guard saw action in 12 games, earning nine starts. He averaged 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Boston College has been hit hard by COVID-19 of late, missing four games because of COVID-19 cases on the team. Since that time the team has been hamstrung with players missing time because of the virus. The Eagles played with six scholarship players for a pair of games, and had seven in their most recent matchup against Syracuse. They were going to play a game against FSU with only four scholarship players, but that game was postponed due to a positive case on the Seminoles roster.

The Eagles fired head coach Jim Christian earlier on Monday, and will have Scott Spinelli as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. BC resumes play on Wednesday at noon against Georgia Tech.

