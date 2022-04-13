Kanye Jones Transfers to Buffalo

Former Boston College guard Kanye Jones has found his transfer destination. Per the guard, he is heading to Buffalo to play with the Bulls in the upcoming season.

Jones came to Boston College late in the 2021 recruiting class, committing to Earl Grant shortly after the former College of Charleston coach took over the Eagles. The two star guard had an offer from CoC, along with Drake, FIU, Stetson, Buffalo, Cleveland State and a handful of other mid-majors.

Jones joined Boston College late in the 2021 recruiting cycle

His best performance came in his first game, when he scored 12 points against Dartmouth in the season opener, playing 22 minutes. From there his usage drastically decreased as he only saw more than ten minutes in a game four times over the final 13 games. With Brevin Galloway back in the lineup, the Eagles rolled a combination of our guards with Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford and Makai Ashton Langford all gaining the most minutes.

Jones is one of two Eagles to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season. Center Justin Vander Baan also put his name in, but has yet to find a new home. The Eagles added a player on Tuesday, with the addition of Cincinnati guard Mason Madsen.

Buffalo has been a relatively popular destination for Boston College athletes transferring. Earlier this offseason, football safety Jahmin Muse announced his transfer to the Bulls football program.

