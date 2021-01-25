FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+
Boston College Games Against Louisville & Clemson Postponed Due to COVID-19

More games are reportedly off for Boston College basketball
Boston College's men basketball team continues to struggle with the impact of COVID-19. 

According to a release from Boston College and the ACC the games against Louisville and Clemson coming up this week have been postponed due to a COVID-19 case in the Boston College program.

These will be the third and fourth game in a row Boston College has had postponed due to COVID-19 on the team. In the past week games against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh have also been postponed. The reasoning specific was it "follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men's basketball program." There have been no updates to when Boston College will get the all clear to play again, or when these games will be made up.

Boston College currently sits at 3-10, and are last in the ACC. The Eagles haven't played since January 16 against Notre Dame, a game they lost 80-70. The next game to watch for is their matchup is Wednesday February 2 against the Florida State Seminoles. 

