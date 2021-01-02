Boston College vs. Louisville: Live Updates

Boston College (2-6) will be looking for their first ACC win today as they take on Louisville (6-1). The Cardinals are on a two game win streak, with big wins against Pitt and Kentucky

Time: 12:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill

TV: RSN

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: Louisville (-9.5)

Updates:

* Louisville hits a three pointer to go to the half. BC went seven minutes without a field goal at the end of the half. 37-24 Cardinals. Brutal half for BC who started hot and just lost any offensive rhythm.

* Samuell Williamson, goes up gets the layup and the and one. Louisville's lead is up to 10. BC hasn't hit a shot in five minutes.

* BC has gone ice cold from the field shooting 1-9, and not scoring in last 4:22

* Makai Ashton Langford just went down awkwardly, looks to be in some pain. Gets back up and walks off the court.

* Eagles shooting 71% from the field. Jay Heath with a pair of three pointers. 13-8 Eagles

* Great start for the Eagles as they start off red hot from the floor, and playing good defense. 10-3 lead

