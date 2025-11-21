Boston College Men's Basketball Falls to Davidson in First Round of Charleston Classic
The Boston College Eagles (3-3) men’s basketball team lost its opening game of the Charleston Classic 59-49 to the Davidson Wildcats (5-0) on Friday evening.
Boston College jumped out to a quick 12-7 lead over Davidson after making five of its first seven shot attempts in a little under four and half minutes into the contest.
Davidson responded out of the first media timeout and went on a 16-6 run in nearly eight minutes to gain a 23-18 lead with 7:52 to go in the opening half.
Down the stretch, Boston College narrowly outscored Davidson 13-10, however the Wildcats went into halftime with the 33-31 lead.
In the first 20 minutes of action, the Eagles went 13-of-26 (50%) from the floor, but their three-point shooting continued to be a challenge as they went 2-of-8 (25%) from behind the arc as well as knocked down three free throws out of four tries.
On the other side of the court, the Wildcats went 11-of-25 (44%) from the floor and 4-of-14 (28.6%) from three-point range. Davidson’s free throws helped them with the halftime lead as it made seven of its ten shots.
Coming out of the break, Davidson extended its lead over Boston College 40-36 in the first four minutes of play. Both teams shot well to start the second, but the Wildcats attempted more shots than the Eagles 5-3.
After the first timeout of the second half, both teams went ice cold on offense. Davidson went into a scoring drought for over four minutes which ended with a layup by Josh Scovens while Boston College went into one for nearly five minutes which was broken by a layup by Boden Kapke.
The Wildcats went on an 11-5 run to extend their lead 55-44 with 5:16 to go in regulation and never looked back.
In the second half, Boston College shot just 26.1% (6-of-23) from the floor and 7.7% (1-of-13) from three-point range. Davidson shot 43.5% (10-of-23) from the floor and 16.7% (1-of-6) from behind the arc.
Guard Donald Hand Jr. led the Eagles in scoring with 14 while Scovens led the Wildcats with 12. 12 of Hand Jr.'s points came in the first half of the contest.
Next up, Boston College will play Tulane in the consolation game on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Davidson will take on Utah State in the championship game at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.