Boston College Men's Basketball Falls to Notre Dame

The Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC) men’s basketball team snapped its two-game winning streak with a 68-64 road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-9, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday night.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over the Fighting Irish with 15:37 to go in the opening half. BC guard Fred Payne was hot out of the gate as he scored five of the team’s seven points.

The Fighting Irish opened the game going 0-for-8 from the floor.

Boston College’s hot streak continued and the team increased its lead to eight points 18-10 with 10:52 remaining in the first 20 minutes of play. The Eagles made four of their six shot attempts in between timeouts to add to their advantage.

The Eagles extended their lead to double digits 23-12 after a dunk by forward Aidan Shaw with 6:49 left in the half.

Notre Dame got within five points 27-22 with 3:36 remaining in the half, but Boston College went on an 8-2 run to close out the first and headed into halftime with a 35-24 lead.

In the first, Boston College shot 47 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc compared to Notre Dame’s 32 percent from the floor and 15 percent from three-point range.

Coming out of halftime, Notre Dame went on a 10-2 run to cut its deficit to three points 37-34. Boston College scored the first basket of the second on a jumper by Payne, then missed three consecutive shot attempts.

The Fighting Irish’s offense stayed in its rhythm and made four of its six baskets in between the first two timeouts of the half. Boston College made one of its five attempts in the same stretch, but narrowly held its lead 43-42 with 11:22 left in regulation.

Notre Dame took its first lead of the night 45-43 with 10:40 to go after a three-pointer from guard Cole Certa.

Boston College took the lead just one time after that 46-45 on a three-pointer by guard Caleb Steger on the following possession. The Eagles knotted up the contest twice, but were never able to regain the advantage.

Boston College got within two points 66-64 with two seconds left. Luka Toews called a timeout, but BC did not have one left which resulted in a tech being called. Notre Dame made both free throws and got the ball to cement the 68-64 win.

In the second half, Boston College shot 32.1 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three-point range while Notre Dame shot 50 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from behind the arc.

Next up, Boston College returns to Conte Forum to host the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers next Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

Read More: