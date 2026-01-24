Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Game at Notre Dame

The Boston College Eagles (9-10, 2-4 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back to .500 as it travels to South Bend, Ind., to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-9, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday night.

The Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has picked up wins over Syracuse 81-73 in overtime on Jan. 17 and Pitt 65-62 on Wednesday night.

The Fighting Irish will be looking to snap its five-game losing streak. During the skid, Notre Dame has suffered losses to Cal 72-71 on Jan. 2, No. 18 Clemson 76-61 on Jan. 10, Miami 81-69 on Jan. 13, Virginia Tech 89-76 on Jan. 17, and most recently No. 22 UNC 91-69 on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame has yet to win a game in 2026. The team’s last victory was on Dec. 30, 2025, against Stanford on the road 47-40.

The contest will be the first of two meetings between Boston College and Notre Dame this season. The Fighting Irish will come to Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on March 7 for the regular season finale.

Both teams are seeking to move up in the ACC standings. Currently, Boston College is sitting in 15th place in the conference while Notre Dame is narrowly behind at 16th.

Pregame

Boston College will be missing Nick Petronio while Notre Dame will be without Markus Burton, Kebba Njie, and Tommy Ahneman.

Although multiple ACC games have seen changes this weekend due to the winter storm impacting a majority of the country, there have been no alterations to this game. Tipoff is still set for 6 p.m. ET in South Bend, Ind.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish suffered a 69-61 road loss to the UNC Tar Heels on Wednesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 65-62 win over the Pitt Panthers at home on Wednesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 12, 2025. Notre Dame defeated Boston College 97-94 in double overtime in Chestnut Hill.

