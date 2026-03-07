Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Donald Hand Jr. Exits Game vs. Notre Dame

Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. has exited the Eagles’ game against Notre Dame with an apparent lower body injury.

Hand Jr. was carried off the court late in the first half and taken to the locker room and could not put any weight on his leg.

So far in the game, the Virginia Beach, Va., native has scored seven points and one rebound in nine minutes.

Currently, Notre Dame leads Boston College 33-30 at halftime at Conte Forum. Hand Jr. did not come out of the locker room with the team.

He was one of three Boston College players to be honored during Senior Day prior to tipoff with Notre Dame, joining Chase Forte and Aidan Shaw.

Boston College Eagles On SI will update this story as more information becomes available.

The redshirt junior was in his fourth game back with the Eagles after returning from an unspecified injury he suffered against Stanford on Feb. 11.

Hand Jr. missed three games and returned for BC’s Feb. 25 home game against Wake Forest which the Eagles won 68-67 after a tip-in by Aidan Shaw with less than a second left in the game.

This season, Hand Jr. has averaged 31.6 minutes, 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

After Boston College’s game against Stanford on Feb. 11 which the Eagles lost 70-64, men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant did not have update on Hand Jr.,

“Obviously, we’re praying for Donald Hand,” said Grant. “He missed 30 minutes of the game and so we don't know what the situation is. We'll find out tomorrow. He walked around pretty good in the locker room at the end.”

Grant continued and stated that there was no time frame as well prior to Hand Jr. missing three games.

“I don't know [about a potential time frame],” said Grant. “I'm not a doctor. He looked good just now when I saw him in the locker room moving around. And he's got an MRI tomorrow, so we'll find out more.”

In the first half of Saturday's game, Boston College is shooting 27.6 percent from the floor and 12.5 percent from behind the arc compared to Notre Dame’s 35.7 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

This game has potential ACC Tournament implications. If Pitt loses this afternoon to Syracuse, the winner of Boston College-Notre Dame will get the 15th and final spot in the ACC Tournament next week.