Providence men’s basketball coach Kim English will not return next season after three seasons at the helm, according to multiple reports. College basketball reporter Adam Zagoria was the first to report the news on Wednesday night.

English’s three seasons at Providence were mired in mediocrity. The 37-year-old had big shoes to fill, taking over for longtime Friars coach Ed Cooley, who left for conference foe Georgetown after the 2022–23 season. After a 21–14 first season in ‘23–24, the Friars went 12–20 a year ago and sit at 14–16 with one regular season game remaining in Big East play. Barring a miraculous run in the Big East tournament, English’s Friars will miss the NCAA tournament once again, as they have each of his first two seasons.

English landed the job at Providence after a 20–13 record as George Mason’s coach in the ‘22–23 season. When he took the position with the Friars, he was regarded as the next up-and-coming star in the coaching profession. English is not yet 40, so that may still be the case, but he will need a fresh start elsewhere.

Through 30 regular season games this season, English is 47–50 in nearly three full seasons at the helm for the Friars, including 20–36 in Big East play. Overall, English is 81–79 overall in nearly five full seasons as a Division I coach.

