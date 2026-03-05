What Has to Happen For Boston College Men's Basketball to Make ACC Tournament

Boston College men’s basketball’s 2025-26 campaign has been anything but easy.

The Eagles currently hold a 10-20 overall record which includes a 3-14 mark in ACC play.

The team’s only wins in the conference play were against Syracuse 81-73 in overtime on Jan. 17, Pitt 65-62 on Jan. 21 after a Boden Kapke game-winning three-pointer, and Wake Forest 68-67 on Feb. 25 after a tip-in basket by Aidan Shaw with less than a second remaining.

Boston College will finish its season with a worse record than 2024-25, where the team went 12-19 overall and 4-16 in ACC play, but it still has a chance to make the postseason.

Coming into the final week of the regular season, the Eagles had an opportunity to control their own destiny to the ACC Tournament if they could win their final two games.

After losing on the road to Virginia Tech 72-63 on Tuesday night, that chance diminished.

However, due to Stanford beating Notre Dame 86-78 and FSU hanging on against Pitt 75-74 on Wednesday night, Boston College still has a chance to make it to Charlotte, N.C., next week.

So what has to happen for Boston College to advance to the postseason?

For the Eagles’ season to continue past Saturday, Boston College has to win its regular season finale against Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon and Pitt has to lose to Syracuse on the road on Saturday.

If Pitt defeats Syracuse, it gets in. If it suffers a loss, the winner of Boston College and Notre Dame get the 15th and final spot in the ACC Tournament.

Georgia Tech, which is sitting at 2-15 in ACC play and is in last place in the conference, is the only team that has been officially eliminated.

The other 14 teams are already locked to play in the tournament, but their seeding can change with Saturday’s slate of games.

Currently, Duke is in first place with a 16-1 record, followed by Virginia at No. 2 with a 14-3 record, Miami is No. 3 with a 13-4 record, UNC is No. 4 with a 12-5 record, Clemson is No. 5 with an 11-6 record, and Louisville is No. 7 and NC State is No. 8 with a 10-7 record.

In the bottom half of the standings, Cal and Florida State are No. 8 and 9 with a 9-8 record, SMU and Virginia Tech are No. 10 and 11 with an 8-9 record, Stanford is No. 12 with a 7-9 record, and Syracuse and Wake Forest are No. 13 and 14 with a 6-11 record.

Boston College and Notre Dame will square off on Saturday at noon ET on ESPNU.