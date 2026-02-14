Boston College Men's Basketball Suffers Loss to Cal, Drops Sixth Straight Game

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (9-16, 2-10 ACC) men’s basketball team suffered its sixth consecutive loss with an 86-75 defeat to the Cal Golden Bears (18-8, 6-7 ACC) at Conte Forum on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles, who were without star guard Donald Hand Jr., struggled to shoot early. In the first four minutes and 15 seconds of the game, Boston College made just one of its eight shot attempts which helped Cal to an early 8-4 lead with 15:45 remaining in the first half. BC was getting some good looks, but nothing would go down for the Eagles.

Boston College’s shooting challenges continued, but slowly improved as the first half went on. The Golden Bears went on a 7-0 run out of the first media timeout to extend its lead into double digits 15-4, but the Eagles made two consecutive baskets to get back within seven 15-8 with 12:13 to go in the opening half.

Cal got its double-digit advantage back after going on a 13-5 run to add to its lead 35-21 with 5:11 left in the opening half. Boston College’s sloppy play contributed to the large deficit.

In the half, the Eagles turned the ball over eight times and committed five fouls. BC also handled the ball poorly and had multiple near turnovers throughout the half.

The Golden Bears increased its lead to 20 points 43-23 with 1:49 to go in the half, but the Eagles scored five unanswered points to close out the half and go into the break down 43-28.

Cal shot 53.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from behind the arc while BC was 35.7 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three-point range.

Coming out of halftime, both teams were even through the first five minutes and 22 seconds. The Eagles and Golden Bears each scored 12 points to open the second which maintained Cal’s lead over BC 55-40 with 14:38 to go.

Boston College’s shooting was better in the first part of the second half, but so was Cal’s. The Eagles did not have a response to the Golden Bears’ defense all afternoon.

The closest the Eagles got to the Golden Bears in the second half was nine points 80-71 with 2:16 to go in regulation after going on an 10-3 run, but was in too big of a hole to come back from behind.

Next up, Boston College travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

