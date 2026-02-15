Will Wade Rips ‘Soft’ Wolfpack as NC State Blows Late Lead in Loss to Miami

NC State head coach Will Wade was not shy about his displeasure in his team’s play after the Wolfpack surrendered an 8–0 run in the final minute to fall to Miami 77–76 on Saturday afternoon.

The second-straight defeat dropped the Wolfpack to 18–8 on the season, and after a 41-point loss earlier this week on the road to No. 24 Louisville, Saturday’s debacle hurt that much more for Wade and Co.

The first-year Wolfpack head coach did not hold back postgame when asked if a close contest like this mimics an NCAA tournament atmosphere.

“Oh shoot, we’re a long way from the NCAA tournament,” Wade lamented. “This team…we lost to Georgia Tech. I mean, damn. We’re skipping way ahead if we’re worrying about the NCAA tournament. I hope we can get to Dayton.”

Dayton, of course, is the site of the First Four play-in games for the NCAA tournament.

When asked how he could get his team to play with more physicality down the stretch in close games, Wade continued to voice his frustration.

“It’s just who we are. We’re soft. We’re a jump shooting team. It’s who we are as a group. I’m not saying we have soft players, but that’s just who we are as a group, we’re a jump shooting team. …Miami, they have an identity. They’re going to bludgeon you in the paint, they’re going to be physical. They have an identity. We have no identity, which is an indictment on this guy, right here.” Wade said, pointing to himself.

Wade went on to explain that having to rely on consistent jump shooting is a hard way to play offensively.

In all likelihood, the Wolfpack will be fine. Even with the missed opportunity for a Quad 2 win on Saturday, NC State is 8–2 in such games and 3–5 in Quad 1, which are clear marks of a tournament team. But Wade knows his program will have to play much better down the stretch in order to seal its fate as a tournament shoo-in.

