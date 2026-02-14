Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs. Cal

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (9-15, 2-9 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up its home stand as it hosts the Cal Golden Bears (17-8, 5-7 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles enter the matchup riding a five-game losing streak. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Notre Dame 68-64, No. 15 Virginia 73-66, No. 4 Duke 67-49, Miami 74-68, and most recently Stanford 70-64 on Wednesday night.

The Golden Bears are also looking to snap a skid in the contest. Currently, Cal is on a two-game losing streak with defeats to No. 20 Clemson 77-55 last Saturday and Syracuse 107-100 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

The game marks the first and only meeting between the two teams this season. The last time the Eagles and Golden Bears met was last season on March 1, 2025, during a West Coast trip for Boston College. Cal defeated BC 82-71 in Berkeley, Calif.

Both teams are hoping to maintain or improve their spots in the ACC standings. Currently, Cal is in 10th place and Boston College is in 15th place. The top 15 teams will head to Charlotte, N.C., for the ACC Tournament in March.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

Cal will be without guard Jovani Ruff, guard Luke Butler, guard BJ Fisher, guard Stephon Marbury, forward Rytis Petraitis, and forward Lee Dort. Forward Sammie Yeanay is a game-time decision.

Boston College men's basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. is out for Saturday's matchup as well as guard Nick Petronio.

Tipoff is set for noon ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears

When: Saturday, Feb. 14 at noon ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears lost to the Syracuse Orange 107-100 in double overtime on the road on Wednesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 70-64 home loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 1, 2025. Cal defeated Boston College 82-71 in Berkeley.

Cal Season Leaders: Points- Dai Dai Ames (17.2 avg.), Rebounds- Lee Dort (7.7 avg.), Assists- Justin Pippen (101), Steals- Justin Pippen (43), Blocks- Lee Dort (19).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (14.9 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.4 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (68), Steals- Chase Forte (26), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (42).

Cal’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Feb. 14), vs. Stanford (Feb. 21), vs. SMU (Feb. 25), vs. Pitt (Feb. 28), at Georgia Tech (March 4).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Cal (Feb. 14), at FSU (Feb. 17), at SMU (Feb. 21), vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 24), at Miami (Feb. 28).

