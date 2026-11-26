The Boston College Eagles (6-0) basketball team faces its toughest opponent yet as it takes on the UCF Knights (4-2) in its first game of the ESPN Events Invitational at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla., on Thursday afternoon.

Boston College has yet to lose a game in the early weeks of the 2026-27 campaign. So far this season, the Eagles have picked up wins over Wagner 76-50, UMass 71-55, Maryland Eastern Shore 82-54, New Hampshire 67-55, Harvard 74-69, and NJIT 79-59.

As for the Knights, they are riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. After winning its first four games of the season against FGCU 96-95 in overtime, Yale 87-75, South Alabama 75-69, and Georgia Southern 84-70, UCF has lost its last two games to Mississippi State 86-83 and No. 14 Vanderbilt 82-74.

The contest marks the first-ever meeting between Boston College and UCF.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

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Pregame

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. UCF

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Pregame

Boston College men's basketball guard Money Williams has missed the last three game with a foot injury. His status for Thursday has yet to be announced.

Starting Lineups For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. UCF

TBD

How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. UCF

Who: Boston College Eagles and UCF Knights

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Field House, Kissimmee, Fla.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

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