Boston College Men's Basketball vs. NJIT Game Central: Lineups, How to Watch, Live Updates
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (5-0) men’s basketball team will look to continue its hot start to the season as it hosts the NJIT Highlanders (1-6) on Sunday evening.
During the 2026-27 campaign, the Eagles have picked up wins over Wagner 76-50, UMass 71-55, Maryland Eastern Shore 82-54, New Hampshire 67-55, and Harvard 74-69.
As for the Highlanders, they are searching for their second win of the season. The team’s only win came against Saint Peter’s 54-52 on Nov. 8.
NJIT has suffered losses to Dayton 89-58, Iona 72-49, Rutgers 101-64, VCU 87-49, Fairfield 63-60, and FDU 78-66.
The contest marks the second all-time meeting between the two teams. In the inaugural matchup on Jan. 5, 2010, Boston College defeated NJIT 89-32.
Scoring Rundown and Analysis
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Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.
Injury Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. NJIT
[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Boston College men's basketball guard Money Williams will miss his third consecutive game with a foot injury.
Starting Lineups For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. NJIT
TBD
How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. NJIT
Who: Boston College Eagles and NJIT Highlanders
When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1