CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (5-0) men’s basketball team will look to continue its hot start to the season as it hosts the NJIT Highlanders (1-6) on Sunday evening.

During the 2026-27 campaign, the Eagles have picked up wins over Wagner 76-50, UMass 71-55, Maryland Eastern Shore 82-54, New Hampshire 67-55, and Harvard 74-69.

As for the Highlanders, they are searching for their second win of the season. The team’s only win came against Saint Peter’s 54-52 on Nov. 8.

NJIT has suffered losses to Dayton 89-58, Iona 72-49, Rutgers 101-64, VCU 87-49, Fairfield 63-60, and FDU 78-66.

The contest marks the second all-time meeting between the two teams. In the inaugural matchup on Jan. 5, 2010, Boston College defeated NJIT 89-32.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

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Pregame

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. NJIT

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Pregame

Boston College men's basketball guard Money Williams will miss his third consecutive game with a foot injury.

Starting Lineups For Boston College Men's Basketball vs. NJIT

TBD

How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. NJIT

Who: Boston College Eagles and NJIT Highlanders

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

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