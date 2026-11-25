Luke Murray has led the Boston College men's basketball program to its first 6-0 start since 2005-06, but the Eagles will have a lot more than turkey on their mind this Thanksgiving with a pair of non-conference showdowns as part of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.

There, they will take on the UCF Knights on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

So far, BC has defeated Wagner, UMass, Maryland Eastern Shore, New Hampshire, Harvard, and NJIT, with the six teams combining for an average KenPom ranking of 283 out of 365.

This is all to say that UCF (77) and Cincinnati (32) will be a major leap in competition for the Eagles, who still have much to prove about where they truly stand as a program in this first year under Murray.

Here is a preview of the Knights and the Bearcats.

UCF Preview:

The Knights have started the 2026 season under head coach Johnny Hawkins 4-2, beating Florida Gulf Coast, Yale, South Alabama, and Georgia Southern while falling to Mississippi State and No. 15 Vanderbilt.

Their four wins, however, were decided by much closer margins than Dawkins would have liked, as UCF took down South Alabama by seven and FGCU by a single point in overtime. Overall, the Knights have a +3.5 scoring margin heading into the holiday event.

Coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2026, Dawkins was active in the portal after losing his top four scorers, adding Dior Johnson, brothers Mister and Arturo Dean, Cayden Vasko, Isaiah Malone, Lewis Walker, Churchill Abiss, and former Eagle Jason Asemota.

UCF's centerpiece is Johnson, as the Kingston, N.Y., native arrived from Tarleton State, where he had the highest usage rate in the nation while shooting over 50 percent from the field and three-point land in 19 games played.

The 6-foot-3 guard has picked up right where he left off, leading all of NCAA Division I in scoring at a clip of 29.0 points per game (PPG).

The Knights runs a disciplined offense to maximize Johnson's output, churning out the second-lowest turnover percentage in the nation at 11 percent.

In hopes of keeping the defensive frontcourt clean, Dawkins added a pair of strong interior protectors in 7-foot-2-inch center John Bol from Syracuse and 6-foot-9-inch forward Isaiah Malone from FGCU, although UCF has surrendered a below-average 79.5 PPG thus far.

The Knights have also struggled mightily on the boards, highlighted by their loss to the Commodores in which they got out-rebounded by 19, giving up 15 on the offensive end.

For BC, getting back redshirt senior guard Money Williams, who has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury, would provide a massive boost for the Eagles' offensively and give additional defensive support to contend with Johnson.

But all eyes will be on Luke Hunger and Brandon Benjamin, who have played the center minutes in the rotation for Murray,

UCF will be the first team BC faces this season with power-conference size and strength, and seeing how Hunger and Benjamin contend down low should be a huge indicator for not only this game, but the rest of the season as the program looks ahead toward ACC play.

Cincinnati Preview:

If there's one non-conference game that should be circled on every Boston College fan's calendar, it is the Eagles-Bearcats matchup.

Like BC, Cincinnati entered the coaching carousel at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season and arguably signed the highest-regarded available name, Jerrod Calhoun from Utah State.

And in similar fashion to Murray in Chestnut Hill, Calhoun spearheaded a complete roster overhaul during the offseason, bringing in 14 new players, including a familiar face in former Eagle Jayden Hastings.

Opening the season 5-1, injuries have impacted the Bearcats, with Hastings missing four of those games and Akai Fleming dealing with a knee injury. Both, if healthy, significantly bolster the squad's rotation.

On Sunday, in a 10-point defeat of UMass Lowell, Hastings had six blocks in 14 minutes, and Fleming is a talented scorer who averaged 10.4 PPG last season with Georgia Tech.

The strength of this team is its perimeter defense, however, as Cincinnati is allowing just 62.3 PPG while scoring 80.8.

Myles Colvin is a terrific defender, and without Hastings, David Iweze has done well in the inside game.

The Bearcats are also sound rotationally, as no player besides two — MJ Collins and Tyler Tejada — averages more than 21.0 minutes per game.

12 players have appeared in five games or more this year, which is essential to the free-flowing, high-energy basketball they play on both sides of the court.

This particular style yields more close-to-the-basket, two-point attempts and midrange shots, evidenced by the fact that 48.6 percent of the Bearcats' attempts are at the rim, which ranks No. 26 in the country.

Because Cincinnati does not have overwhelming size, the key for the Eagles is to play steady, on-ball perimeter defense and utilize Williams in isolation to their advantage.

In their lone loss this season, to Minnesota, the Bearcats allowed guard Kyan Evans to run the show, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 boards. One would think that Williams could put on a similar performance to Evans if he is healthy enough.

Also, before taking on the Eagles Friday, Cincinnati will play Georgia on Thursday, and BC has an upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs on Dec. 1 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.