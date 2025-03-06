Boston College Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 11 Clemson
The Boston College Eagles (12-18, 4-15 ACC) men’s basketball team wrapped up its home slate with a 78-69 loss to the No. 11 Clemson Tigers (25-5, 17-2 ACC) on Wednesday night.
Clemson’s offense got off to a hot start. The Tigers made five of their first eight shots and gained an early 12-9 lead.
Although the Eagles’ offense wasn’t as sharp as the Tigers, they still hung around and kept the contest close.
The Tigers’ offensive clinic continued throughout the entirety of the first half. In the first 20 minutes of play, Clemson shot 59.4-percent from the floor and 60-percent from three-point range, compared to the Eagles’ 50-percent from the floor and 33.3-percent from behind the arc.
The performance gave the Tigers a 49-39 advantage going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Boston College chipped away at its deficit and kept the margin inside single digits. The Eagles made four of their first six field goals as well as drained three free throws to get within five 56-51 to open the second half.
Throughout the final 20 minutes of play, the Eagles continued to fight and got within two points 62-60 with 10:41 to go in the game after going on a 7-0 run. The stretch was led by guard Dion Brown, who scored all seven points for the Eagles.
Clemson responded with a 7-0 run of its own to extend its lead to 69-60 with 7:30 to go and stayed in control the rest of the way. Boston College went scoreless in the final 5:32 of the contest.
In the second half, the Tigers shot 38.5-percent from the floor and 20-percent from behind the arc while the Eagles shot 32.1-percent from the floor and 33.3-percent from three-point range.
Former Eagle and current Tigers starting guard Jaeden Zackery led the way for Clemson with 21 points while forward Jayden Hastings led Boston College with 18.
Next up, Boston College travels to Pittsburgh, Pa., for its regular season finale against the Pitt Panthers on Saturday evening. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.