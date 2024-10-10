Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Chas Kelley III Stepping Into Bigger Role
Boston College men’s basketball guard Chas Kelley III was one of seven players to return from the Eagles 2023-24 roster.
Now, with the junior being one of the few veterans on the team, he is starting to step into a bigger role on the team.
During the 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday afternoon, Kelley III shared what he believes his leadership style is like and how he utilizes it for the betterment of the team.
“I would probably say very versatile,” said Kelley III. “Kind of understanding the relationship that I have with the coaches in the meeting room and being able to take what they're saying and preach it to my teammates so we all have a better understanding of what's going on and the task at hand. But just trying to understand the relationships that I have built individually with all the guys in our locker room and just try to help collectively just web it together and just become one big family.”
The junior credited two program alumni and how learning from the pair has helped him embrace a leadership role.
“Just from arriving my freshman year and envisioning myself to be that guy, wanting to be a leader and learning from guys like Jaeden Zackery, Quinten Post and just taking what they've done and try to just enhance it and try to keep on growing,” said Kelley III. “Like our coach said earlier, just trying to grow and become a top program in the ACC.”
He also shared his role throughout the offseason in helping his new teammates get adjusted into the system.
“Just creating a family foundation, right? Trying to get guys out of their shell as quickly as possible,” said Kelley III. “We had five guys returning and lots of guys that were incoming and being introduced to the program, to Earl Grant's coaching ways. So I saw it as an opportunity. The faster I can get these guys out of their shell, the faster I can make them laugh, make them smile, understand what makes them tick, what makes them sad, what makes them happy, the faster I can build a relationship and just kind of spread that relationship culture that, hey, we're here to be your brother, not your teammate.”
The Eagles kick off their season on Monday, Nov. 4 against The Citadel at Conte Forum. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.