Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game Against New Haven

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (4-5) men’s basketball team is looking to bounce back as it hosts the New Haven Chargers (5-4) on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College is coming off a 78-69 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers in the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

After earning their first lead of the night with 6:29 to go in regulation, the Eagles led by four points with 1:09 to go. LSU tied up the game with 20.9 seconds left and blocked a game-winning three-point attempt by BC to send the contest into overtime. In the extra period, the Tigers outscored the Eagles 17-8 to earn the win.

New Haven, on the other hand, is looking to continue its hot streak. The Chargers are currently riding a three-game winning streak with victories over Vermont State Lyndon 122-51, Salve Regina 78-47, and Mitchell College 92-69.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams, but Boston College has a 27-2 all-time record over NEC teams.

The Eagles are playing their second game against an NEC team this season. On Nov. 11, Boston College lost to Central Connecticut State 60-59 after CCSU made a layup with three seconds left to take a late lead and Donald Hand Jr. missed the game-winning jumper as time expired.

Although conference play has yet to start for either team, Boston College has the worst overall record among ACC teams while New Haven has the second-best overall record in the NEC, narrowly behind Central Connecticut State (5-3) for the top spot.

The game marks the final of a three-game home stand for Boston College. After this, the Eagles travel to Springfield, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutemen in the MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday night.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Boston College’s Starting 5: Luka Toews, Donald Hand Jr., Jayden Hastings, Aidan Shaw, Caleb Steger.

New Haven’s Starting 5: Jabri Fitzpatrick, Kheni Briggs, Stefano Faloppa, Andre Pasha, Najimi George.

10:43 a.m. ET | Both teams are on the court getting a shoot around in ahead of the matchup.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Haven Chargers

When: Saturday, Dec. 6 at noon ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, New Haven: The Chargers earned a 92-69 win over the Mitchell College Mariners 92-69 on Sunday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an overtime loss to the LSU Tigers 78-69 in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

