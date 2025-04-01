BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Donald Hand Jr. Returning For 2025-26 Season

The sophomore has announced his decision regarding his future.

Kim Rankin

Jan 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr., has announced his return to the program for the 2025-26 season. 

Hand Jr., made the announcement through a video posted to the program’s social media accounts on Monday night. 

“My story has always been different,” said Hand Jr. “When I first committed to BC, I committed to change the culture and help BC basketball get back to the top and that vision remains the same.” 

The Virginia Beach, Va., native had a breakout season during the 2024-25 campaign. The sophomore started in all 31 games and averaged 33.2 minutes, 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. 

He notched a career-high 31 points on Feb. 1 in Boston College’s 77-76 win over Florida State.

His minutes, points, and rebounds were the highest among the team. 

Hand Jr., was also a three-time ACC Player of the Week, won ACC Most Improved Player, and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. 

“Coach Grant has been loyal to me since the start,” said Hand Jr. “He’s helped develop me into a man and an even better basketball player. I’m excited to continue my journey here at Boston College and help build the program. Go Eagles.” 

Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall which included a 4-16 mark in ACC play and finished in 17th place in the conference. 

So far, four players have entered the portal this offseason, guards Chas Kelley III, Josh Beadle, and Dion Brown as well as forward Elijah Strong. 

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

