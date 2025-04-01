Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Donald Hand Jr. Returning For 2025-26 Season
Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr., has announced his return to the program for the 2025-26 season.
Hand Jr., made the announcement through a video posted to the program’s social media accounts on Monday night.
“My story has always been different,” said Hand Jr. “When I first committed to BC, I committed to change the culture and help BC basketball get back to the top and that vision remains the same.”
The Virginia Beach, Va., native had a breakout season during the 2024-25 campaign. The sophomore started in all 31 games and averaged 33.2 minutes, 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
He notched a career-high 31 points on Feb. 1 in Boston College’s 77-76 win over Florida State.
His minutes, points, and rebounds were the highest among the team.
Hand Jr., was also a three-time ACC Player of the Week, won ACC Most Improved Player, and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors.
“Coach Grant has been loyal to me since the start,” said Hand Jr. “He’s helped develop me into a man and an even better basketball player. I’m excited to continue my journey here at Boston College and help build the program. Go Eagles.”
Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall which included a 4-16 mark in ACC play and finished in 17th place in the conference.
So far, four players have entered the portal this offseason, guards Chas Kelley III, Josh Beadle, and Dion Brown as well as forward Elijah Strong.