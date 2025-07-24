Boston College's Bill O'Brien Fires Shot at Former QB Thomas Castellanos
Former Boston College starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos lost his starting job in the middle of last season, ultimately leading to the decision for the two-year starter to enter the transfer portal.
Castellanos, a senior this year, landed at Florida State, where he is expected to start this fall.
When Castellanos left Boston College, the predominant narrative coming out of the situation was that he quit on the team. The former Eagles quarterback pushed back on that thought at ACC Kickoff this week.
"There's so many narratives saying, 'Oh, he got benched or he quit,' right? Nobody knows what happened in that, you know, behind closed doors and what [Bill O'Brien] said," Castellanos told Boston College Eagles On SI.
"People want to believe that I got this, they believe that I got benched. But to me, it wasn't the case that I got benched [and] I didn't quit. A lot of other things happened [that] I never came out about it, and I don't want to."
Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien is ready to move on from the situation with his former quarterback, dismissing his comments when speaking to reporters at ACC Kickoff on Thursday.
"Tommy can think whatever he wants," O'Brien said. "We supported the hell out of Tommy. We coached Tommy, we taught Tommy. I wish him the best. We met with Grayson [James], we told him the team needs you, come back and compete and win your job back. It's called life. L-I-F-E. Deal with adversity. He's fine. He's the starting quarterback at Florida State. It worked out well. I wish him the best."
Florida State and Boston College do not play one another this season in the regular season, which is unfortunate for the rest of us.