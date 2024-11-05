Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Donald Hand on Leadership Role, ‘I Was Ready’
When the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team took the court for its season opener on Monday night, there were multiple new faces in an Eagles uniform.
During the offseason, the Eagles added eight newcomers to the roster, four from the transfer portal and four freshmen.
With a majority of new players joining the program, that paves the way for the returners to step into bigger roles among the team which is what happened to guard Donald Hand Jr.
Hand Jr., who is entering his third season at The Heights, earned a starting spot in the contest and had a career-best night against The Citdel.
In Boston College’s first game, the Virginia Beach, Va., native tallied 22 points, ten rebounds, one block, and one steal.
Hand Jr., spoke about how he’s adapting to the new role and opportunity that he’s been given this season.
“I mean really Coach [Grant] always told me my time was gonna come,” said Hand Jr. “My teammates trust me, the coaching staff trusts me, and I just kept putting in the work. Last year, I had the same work ethic knowing coach was always preaching ‘the breakthrough’s on the way, the breakthrough’s on the way,’ and when the time came I was just ready just staying in the gym, staying prepared, and my time came. I was ready.”
Teammate Chad Venning also praised Hand Jr.’s work ethic.
“Hardest worker I know,” said Venning.
Hand Jr., credited his teammates for instilling faith into his game.
“It felt good,” said Hand Jr. “It felt good, but my guys, they continue to like push confidence in me and when the second half came, they was like ‘keep shooting, keep being aggressive,’ and when they kept saying that, I just kept doing it and that’s the outcome. So shoutout to them.”