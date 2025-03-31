Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College men’s basketball guard Chas Kelley III is entering the transfer portal.
The junior made the announcement via a social media post on Monday morning.
“My time at Boston College has been nothing short of amazing,” said Kelley III in his announcement post. “Over the past few years, I’ve grown not only as an athlete, but as a man— and that’s thanks to the incredible people I’ve been surrounded by.
To my coaches, teammates, professors, and friends: thank you. You’ve made this experience one of a kind, and I’ll forever be grateful for your belief in me, your support, and the memories we’ve built together.”
The Houston, Texas, native spent three seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 88 games which included 22 starts and averaged 16.4 minutes, 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
“The relationships I’ve formed here at BC are ones I truly cherish,” said Kelley III. “This community has shaped me in ways I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Kelley III had his collegiate-best performance this past season as he averaged 18.8 minutes and 4.4 points in 31 games played and 15 starts.
Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall and 4-16 in ACC play.
“With that said, after much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,” said Kelley III. “It’s bittersweet for this chapter to come to a close, but I trust fully in the Lord’s plan for my life. Though the journey here is ending, I know He’s guiding me to where I’m meant to be next. Thank you, BC.”
Kelley III is the fourth Eagle to enter the portal, joining guards Josh Beadle and Dion Brown as well as forward Elijah Strong.