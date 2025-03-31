BC Bulletin

Boston College Men’s Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal

The junior spent three seasons with the Eagles.

Kim Rankin

Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Chas Kelley III (00) chases after the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Chas Kelley III (00) chases after the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston College men’s basketball guard Chas Kelley III is entering the transfer portal. 

The junior made the announcement via a social media post on Monday morning. 

“My time at Boston College has been nothing short of amazing,” said Kelley III in his announcement post. “Over the past few years, I’ve grown not only as an athlete, but as a man— and that’s thanks to the incredible people I’ve been surrounded by. 

To my coaches, teammates, professors, and friends: thank you. You’ve made this experience one of a kind, and I’ll forever be grateful for your belief in me, your support, and the memories we’ve built together.” 

The Houston, Texas, native spent three seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 88 games which included 22 starts and averaged 16.4 minutes, 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. 

“The relationships I’ve formed here at BC are ones I truly cherish,” said Kelley III. “This community has shaped me in ways I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Kelley III had his collegiate-best performance this past season as he averaged 18.8 minutes and 4.4 points in 31 games played and 15 starts. 

Last season, Boston College went 12-19 overall and 4-16 in ACC play. 

“With that said, after much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,” said Kelley III. “It’s bittersweet for this chapter to come to a close, but I trust fully in the Lord’s plan for my life. Though the journey here is ending, I know He’s guiding me to where I’m meant to be next. Thank you, BC.” 

Kelley III is the fourth Eagle to enter the portal, joining guards Josh Beadle and Dion Brown as well as forward Elijah Strong. 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Basketball