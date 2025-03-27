Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College men’s basketball guard Dion Brown has entered the transfer portal.
The junior spent one season in Chestnut Hill where he appeared in 31 games which included 29 starts and averaged 25.8 minutes, 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
The Great Barrington, Mass., native transferred to Boston College from UMBC last offseason where he started his collegiate career.
During his two seasons with the Retrievers, he appeared in 54 games, made 32 starts, and averaged 26.7 minutes, 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He committed to UMBC as an unranked prospect from the class of 2022.
The news was first reported by Verbal Commits on X and was confirmed by Brown via his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon.
This past season, Boston College went 12-19 overall which included 4-16 in ACC play and finished 17th in the ACC.
The team’s season ended on March 8 after a 93-67 loss to the Pitt Panthers where Brown played 30 minutes and recorded 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a block.
Brown is the third Eagle to enter the portal this offseason. He joins guard Joshua Beadle, who entered the portal on Tuesday, and forward Elijah Strong, who entered the portal on Monday.
Like Brown, Beadle spent one season with the Eagles. He averaged 8.1 minutes, 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game as well as tallied 18 steals and three blocks.
Strong is the longest tenured Eagle in the portal. He spent two seasons at Boston College and averaged 16.7 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.