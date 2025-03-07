Boston College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant Returning For 2025-26 Season
Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant will return for a fifth season, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Rothstein reported the news via social media on Friday morning.
“Boston College AD Blake James tells me that Earl Grant will return as head coach next season,” said Rothstein via X.
Grant was hired by former Boston College atheltic director Pat Kraft on March 15, 2021, from Charleston and improved throughout his first three seasons with the program.
In his first campaign with the program (2021-22), the Eagles went 13-20 overall and tallied a 6-14 mark in the ACC as well as made the ACC Tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.
During the 2022-23 season, Grant led the team to a 16-17 overall record which included 9-11 in ACC play, and made the ACC Tournament as the No. 10-seed before falling to UNC in the second round.
Most notably, Grant’s best season with the Eagles was the 2023-24 campaign. They boasted a 20-16 overall record, his first winning season with the program, an 8-12 record in conference play, and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament (quarterfinals) and NIT (second round exit).
He also helped lead and develop Boston College’s first draft pick since 2018 Quinten Post, who was selected as the No. 52 (second round) overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors and is having an impressive rookie season.
This season, Grant and the Eagles have struggled to find success and currently have a 12-18 overall record and 4-15 mark in the ACC. The team has already been eliminated from ACC Tournament and postseason contention.
Boston College plays its season finale on the road against the Pitt Panthers on Saturday evening. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.