Boston College Men's Basketball's Earl Grant, Donald Hand Jr. Speak on Addition of Josh Beadle
A fresh start. A clean slate. A new beginning.
Whatever you want to call it, the Boston College men’s basketball team is looking to improve from its 2023-24 campaign and will attempt to do it with multiple new faces.
In total, the Eagles program returned seven players from the previous year and picked up four players out of the transfer portal as well as having four incoming freshmen.
One of the new additions is Clemson transfer Josh Beadle. The guard spent three seasons with the Tigers where he appeared in 65 games and averaged 11.8 minutes, 2.6 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
Eagles head coach Earl Grant and guard Donald Hand Jr., spoke on the pick up out of the portal at 2024 ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday afternoon.
“Josh has been really good,” said Grant. “Obviously he's a veteran going into his fourth year in the ACC. He graduated in three years, so he is working on his masters.He has been really good. I think the biggest thing is obviously you can't take away his experience in the league, the minutes that he has logged, understanding what goes into becoming a good team, the day-to-day grind. He gets all of that. He's expecting a breakthrough individually as well as he wants the team to break through. It's nice to have somebody who understands the league, but also it's nice to have somebody to understand the importance of leadership, seeing teams that were led well by players, seeing teams that weren't led as well by players. Then coming into our locker room and respecting the fact that there are some guys who have been around. I think he gets it. So he has been really good. He's a really fast, athletic combination guard. He is going into his fourth year in the league, so I'm happy he's with us.”
Hand Jr., shared how the offseason has gone with Beadle alongside him and what he’s seen from the conference veteran during practice.
“Yeah, Josh is a high-level player," said Hand Jr. "He's very fast, very quick, very athletic. We're a fast-paced team this year, so in practice and stuff it's been very fun to get up and down with him. He is pitching it fast. I pitch to him fast, get on the rim fast. We're attacking the paint really fast this year. It's going to be fun playing with Josh, so I'm excited.”
The Eagles kick off their season on Monday, Nov. 4 against The Citadel at Conte Forum. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.