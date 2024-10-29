Boston College Men's Basketball's Jayden Hastings, Chad Venning Share Expectations For Season
After an improved 2023-24 campaign which included a 20-16 overall record and an ACC Tournament and NIT appearance, the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team is looking to build on that improvement.
Boston College opens its season on Monday night against The Citadel Bulldogs at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The team will have numerous new faces this season.
Out of the 15 rostered players, only seven returned from the previous team. The Eagles picked up four veteran players out of the portal and have four freshmen entering The Heights.
Redshirt freshman forward Jayden Hastings and graduate transfer forward/center Chad Venning sat down with former Boston College men’s basketball player and current Director of Roster Management Danya Abrams to discuss the upcoming season on the Ball on Top podcast.
During the show, the first-year Eagles shared their expectations for the upcoming season and both had the same goal.
“Expecting nothing less than to win,” said Venning. “I don’t want to hear nothing else, I don’t want to see nothing else. I’ve been through it, I’ve been through the fire like I want to win. That’s the bottom line.”
Hastings shared the same sentiment and stated that he had confidence that the program has the talent to win.
“I feel like I’m a winner, personally,” said Hastings. “In high school, all I did was win and like coming here, I just want to win. I know we got the players and the coaches to do it. That’s my goal for real, like just to compete with the best.”
The Eagles and Bulldogs will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on ACCNX. The radio broadcast will be on WEEI 850 AM.