Boston College Men’s Basketball Starts West Coast Trip With Loss to Stanford
The Boston College Eagles (12-16, 4-13 ACC) men’s basketball team snapped its two-game winning streak with a 78-60 road loss to the Stanford Cardinal (18-10, 10-7 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The Eagles’ sloppy performance started from the jump. Boston College turned the ball over four times in the first four minutes of the contest, however a pair of three-point plays kept the Eagles within one point 7-6 at the first timeout with 15:29 left in the half.
Shortly after, Stanford found its rhythm offensively and ran away with the game. The Cardinal went on a 12-4 run in a six minute span to extend its lead to nine points 19-10 and then went on two 7-0 runs in the final 8:27 of the half to head into the break with a 37-19 advantage.
In the first 20 minutes of play, Boston College shot 26.9-percent (7-of-26) from the floor and 18.2-percent (2-of-11) from behind the arc.
The Eagles turnovers and fouls helped put them into the 18-point hole. In the half, Boston College committed eight fouls and turned the ball over 11 times. Stanford capitalized and scored 12 points off the takeaways.
In the second half, Boston College’s offense improved as it shot 50-percent (16-of-32) from the floor and 55.6-percent (5-of-9) from three-point range, but could not find stops defensively.
Overall, Stanford shot 47.5-percent (28-of-59) from the floor and 40.9-percent (9-of-22) from behind the arc.
Forward/center Chad Venning led the Eagles with 13 points while forward Maxime Raynaud led the Cardinal with 23.
Up next, Boston College finishes its West Coast trip with a game at Cal on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2/U.