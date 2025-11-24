Boston College Men's Hoops Can't Hang On in Overtime Against Green Wave
Boston College couldn't help but give its fans hope when Donald Hand Jr. elevated for a three-point shot, made it, and was fouled. It seemed like the Eagles were about to be on the receiving end of the pendulum of momentum at the end of regulation.
Tulane fought back to take a three-point lead into the final seconds. Then, Boden Kapke hit a shot from what can only be described as a few states over to send the game to overtime. There seemed to be more fight in this BC team than in previous games, and it looked like they would be rewarded in overtime.
Unfortunately, that didn't happen, as the Eagles lost in overtime, 93-90. Tulane junior forward Curtis Williams Jr. led all scorers with 32 points, while Donald Hand Jr. led the Eagles with 26 points on 8-19 shooting. Closely following Hand was Chase Forte, who turned in an efficient 22-point performance on a 7-11 shooting clip.
In recent games, BC's shooting slump has been well broadcast. However, on a night in which the team corrected that issue and shot 41 percent from the floor and 37 percent from beyond the arc on 27 attempts, the defensive side of the ball was where the game was lost.
While Williams Jr. turned in a career-high in scoring, junior Tulane guard Rowan Brumbaugh poured in another 27 points and took 18 free throws in the game. One would be forgiven for thinking those freebies turned out to be the difference in the overtime thriller, but Tulane took 36 free throws as a team - the exact same amount as Boston College, the latter of which shot a better percentage at the line overall.
While BC appeared to remedy its shooting woes, Tulane's offense ran red hot from the field and finished at 52 percent for the game. On yet another night in which BC seemed to fix one of its issues, another one reared its head.
The loss cemented BC in fourth place of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, and wraps up a road trip to the Low Country with two losses added to BC's resumé. With those losses, BC fell to 3-4 on the season, putting them back under the .500 mark.
What's Next for BC?
Up next, the Eagles will return home to face off against a Harvard team that will enter the Conte Forum on a two-game skid with losses to Penn State and Boston University. That game will serve as BC's lone chance to improve to .500 before playing LSU in the ACC/SEC Challenge, a game in which the Eagles will almost certainly be the underdogs.
The game against Harvard is slated for a 4 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday in the Conte Forum and will be broadcast on ACCNX.