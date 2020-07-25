BCBulletin
Boston College Officially Adds Andre Adams To Roster

A.J. Black

Boston College officially added Southern Utah transfer Andre Adams to the roster. The news confirms the reports that the 6'9 230 pound forward had decided on the Eagles back in early June. 

Jim Christian, the Boston College men's basketball head coach spoke about the newest addition to the roster:

"We are thrilled to add Andre to our Boston College basketball family as a graduate transfer," Christian said. "He is a very skilled player who can score at a high rate, shooting almost 60% from the floor over the past two seasons, and can make an impact on the glass and as a rim protector. As a grad transfer, he adds more veteran college basketball presence to our roster. I'm looking forward to seeing him on the floor."

Adams started his career with the Arizona Sun Devils, before transferring to Southern Utah in 2017. Since transferring he has been a starter for the past two seasons, averaging 20+ minutes per game. Last season he averaged 9.0 points per game, and 6.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds of the Big Sky Conference. He also averaged over a block a game last year, and will be a welcome inside presence for an Eagles team that struggled with interior defense in 2019-20.

The Eagles have four graduate transfers coming to the Heights in 2020-21. Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac), James Karnik (Lehigh) and Frederick Scott (Rider) have already transferred in and have been officially added to the roster. Jim Christian's squad also lost three players as Jairus Hamilton (Maryland), Chris Herren Jr. (San Diego) and Julian Rishwain (San Francisco) have all left the program.

