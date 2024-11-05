Boston College Men’s Basketball Opens Season With Win Over The Citadel
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team opened its season with a 69-60 win over The Citadel Bulldogs on Monday.
The Eagles debuted six players on their roster during the contest in guards Josh Beadle, Dion Brown, Luka Toews, Roger McFarlane, forward Jayden Hastings, and center Chad Venning. As a whole, the group scored 36 of the team’s total points.
Returning guard Donald Hand Jr., and forward Elijah Strong had strong offensive outings. Hand Jr., recorded 22 points which led the team in scoring and was a career high, while Strong had 11.
Next up, the Eagles travel to Annapolis, Md., to take on VCU in the Veterans Classic on Friday night.
How it Happened:
2nd Half
- 0:00 | Boston College’s final stats from the game.
- 0:00 | Boston College defeats The Citadel 69-60 to open the season.
- 1:22 | The Citadel calls a timeout as Boston College leads 67-56.
- 3:04 | The Eagles hold a 63-54 lead over the Bulldogs, however are currently on a scoring drought. Boston College hasn’t scored a point in the last 2:14.
- 7:42 | Boston College leads The Citadel 58-47 at the under eight timeout. Although the haven’t led since the early minutes of the first half, the Bulldogs continue to stay in this game. The Eagles have made one basket in the last two and a half minutes of play.
- 11:26 | The Eagles head into the second media timeout of the second half with a 50-39 lead over the Bulldogs. Boston College is currently struggling offensively as the team has made just one of its last ten field goals and haven’t made one in the last 2:48.
- 15:02 | Boston College still leads The Citadel 43-28. Both teams have played sloppy and been on a scoring drought since the last timeout.
- 18:24 | Boston College leads The Citadel 43-28. The Eagles started the second half with a fast 6-0 run which forced the Bulldogs to call a timeout. The lead is the largest of the night for either team.
1st Half
- 0:00 | The first half stats for both teams.
- 0:00 | The Eagles head into halftime with a 37-28 lead. Boston College went on a fast 10-0 run down the stretch, however a buzzer beating three-pointer by The Citadel keeps the margin in single digits.
- 0:29 | Boston College leads 33-25 after going on a quick 6-0 run, four of those points scored by center Chad Venning. Earl Grant calls his 30 second timeout.
- 1:02 | After Citadel got within two points, Boston College scored two quick baskets, a dunk by Chad Venning and a layup by Roger McFarlane to go back up 31-25 which forced the Bulldogs to call a 30 second timeout.
- 3:59 | Boston College leads The Citadel 25-21 at the under four timeout, however the Bulldogs are chipping away. The Citadel went on a 6-2 run while Boston College had a scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes in between media breaks.
- 7:14 | Boston College leads 23-18 at the under eight media timeout. A little more sloppy play for Boston College the last couple minutes but still hold the advantage.
- 10:49 | The Eagles hold a 15-11 lead at the second media timeout. Boston College is currently shooting 54.5% from the floor.
- 14:59 | Boston College leads The Citadel 7-6 at the first media timeout. Forward Elijah Strong has recorded four of the Eagles points.
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Boston College’s Starting 5:
The Citadel’s Starting 5:
G Chas Kelley III
G Cam Glover
G Roger McFarlane
G Paxton Davidson
G Donald Hand Jr.
G Brody Fox
F Elijah Strong
F Sola Adebisi
F/C Chad Venning
F John Adams
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and The Citadel Bulldogs
When: Monday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, The Citadel: The Bulldogs fell to the Mercer Bears 84-76 in the first round of the 2024 SoCon Tournament on March 8.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the UNLV Rebels 79-70 in the second round of the 2024 NIT Tournament on March 24.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs matched up was in the regular season of the 2023-24 season. In the second game of the season on Nov. 10, 2023, the Eagles defeated the Rebels 75-71.