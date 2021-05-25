Boston College Men's Basketball Reportedly Adds Bryant To '21-'22 Schedule

The Boston College men’s basketball program has added Bryant to their 2021-22 schedule, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Last season Bryant went 15-7 on the season, losing to Mount St. Mary in the NEC Championship game, and falling to Coastal Carolina in the CBI tournament. The Eagles are 2-1 historically against the Bulldogs, with a loss coming in 2012 to former assistant Tim Shea.

Become a member of BC Bulletin Premium! Get insider information on recruiting, and all other sports along with exclusive access to our Discord channel. Membership is only $1!

Boston College's non-conference schedule has very slowly leaked, with the other game to be confirmed being their game against URI. They also are reportedly scheduled to play in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona against URI, Tulsa and another team to be announced (Jeff Goodman says it could be Air Force).

The Eagles are looking to rebound after firing Jim Christian and hiring new head coach Earl Grant from the College of Charleston. BC's roster will be almost completely rebuilt after five of the Eagles top scorers entered the transfer portal, and Grant brought in a series of transfers and freshmen.

You May Also Enjoy:

With 100 Days Left Until Kickoff, Betting Lines for BC Win Total

Sione Hala Transfers to Boston College

Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College, Reassessing the Depth Chart

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of Anthony Garro/BCEagles.com