DB Sione Hala Commits To Boston College

The Eagles add another four star to what is growing into a prolific recruiting class.

Boston College landed another new commitment on Friday, as St. John's Bosco defensive back Sione Hala pledged to the Eagles.

A four star junior who plays at a powerhouse school, Hala chose the Eagles over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Washington. He has yet to schedule any official visits.

Hala is the prototypical safety, playing a lot of strong safety, with good length instincts and the ability to lay a hard hit when needed. Film showcased him playing both center field and up in the box supporting the run. Wouldn't call it breakaway speed, but surprisingly quick for a safety, who closed in on plays and delivered hard hits to running backs and wide receivers. Led team in tackles during his junior year, first team All State.

With the addition of Hala, Boston College now have thirteen commitments for the Class of '22, and have a Top 20 recruiting class. Hala is the second defensive back joining Jamal Hood of St. Frances (MD). The Eagles also are working hard on a number of other recruits at this position.

You May Also Enjoy:

With 100 Days Left Until Kickoff, Betting Lines for BC Win Total

Boston College Makes Top Six For Noble Thomas

Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College, Reassessing the Depth Chart

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here