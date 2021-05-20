Trae Barry Transfers to Boston College: Reassessing the Offensive Depth Chart

How does the depth chart change with the addition of Trae Barry from Jacksonville State?

Boston College landed transfer tight end Trae Barry on Tuesday night. The FCS All American gives the Eagles a legitimate pass catching threat at the position, as he brought in 33 catches for 534 yards in an abbreviated season for the Gamecocks. Now that Barry is in the fold let's look at a projected depth chart on offense for the Eagles in 2021.

Quarterback: Phil Jurkovec (Jr.) Dennis Grosel (Sr.)

Jurkovec is undoubtedly the starter heading into 2021, and looks to build upon an impressive 2020 season where he threw for 2,558 yards 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in ten games.

Running Back: Travis Levy (Sr.), Patrick Garwo (So.) or Alec Sinkfield (Jr.)

There has been a lot of buzz around true freshman Xavier Coleman this spring, but Jeff Hafley has gone out of his way to praise Levy. To start the season, I'd expect Levy to get the start with the possibility that this depth chart changes as the season progresses.

Wide Receiver (X): CJ Lewis (Sr.), Taji Johnson (So.)

Wide Receiver (Z): Zay Flowers (Jr.), Jehlani Galloway (Jr.)

Wide Receiver (F): Jaelen Gill (Jr) Kobay White (Gr.)

Thinking back to what Boston College has had at wide receiver, and it's hard to think of a group with this much talent from top to bottom. There is Zay Flowers, who is arguably one of the most explosive wide receivers BC has ever had, all the way down to Kobay White, returning form a leg injury---but is 2019's leading receiver. Talent up and down this spot.

Tight End: Trae Barry (Gr.), Spencer Witter (So.) or Joey Luchetti (Jr.)

Of course Barry is going to have to earn his spot as the starter in 2021, but he is coming to Chestnut Hill to start. He should be the starter day one for the Eagles. If BC goes multiple tight end sets, look for either Witter or Luchetti to get those spots. Witter played the role in 2020, but Luchetti is the more experienced veteran.

Offensive Line:

OT Ben Petrula (Gr.), Ozzy Trapilo (R-Fr.)

OG Christian Mahogany (So.), Blerim Rustemi (So.)

C Alec Lindstrom (Gr.), Drew Kendall (Fr.)

OG Zion Johnson (Gr.), Finn Dirstine (Jr.)

OT Tyler Vrabel (Jr.), Jack Conley (So.)

Starting five will remain the same, with some little adjustments in positions from 2020.

