Boston College vs. UNC: Live Updates

Live updates throughout the game between the Eagles and Tar Heels

Boston College returns after a three week hiatus to face off with the UNC Tar Heels today at Conte Forum. Boston College last played in a stunning loss to Albany on December 13th, while UNC played on December 21st a win against Appalachian State. Below you will find updates throughout the game.

Time: 1:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WEEI 850

Opening Line: UNC (-8)



ESPN Matchup Predictor: UNC has a 60.1% chance of winning this game.

Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, Quenten Post and James Karnik.

Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway is available today.

