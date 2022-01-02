Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Boston College vs. UNC: Live Updates

    Live updates throughout the game between the Eagles and Tar Heels
    Author:

    Boston College returns after a three week hiatus to face off with the UNC Tar Heels today at Conte Forum. Boston College last played in a stunning loss to Albany on December 13th, while UNC played on December 21st a win against Appalachian State. Below you will find updates throughout the game. 

    Time: 1:00 pm
    Where: Conte Forum
    TV: ESPN2
    Radio: WEEI 850
    Opening Line: UNC (-8)

    Articles: How To Watch, Stream and Listen to Boston College vs. UNC
    Final Thoughts & Predictions (BC vs. UNC)

    ESPN Matchup Predictor: UNC has a 60.1% chance of winning this game.

    Starting Lineup: Makai Ashton-Langford, Jaeden Zackery, DeMarr Langford, Quenten Post and James Karnik.

    Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway is available today. 

    Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and UNC game here in our liveblog. We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis.

