Boston College Offers '21 PG Joryam Saizonou

Boston College men's basketball head coach Earl Grant continues to work on filling his roster, offering '21 point guard Joryam Saizonou out of Beckley, West Virginia.

Saizonou is a three star recruit, who has been a bit of a later bloomer with recent offers from St. Bonaventure, Marshall, and Mount Saint Mary's all offering in the past week. He is originally from the Netherlands, and played on their U18 team, averaging 6.6 points per game, along with a rebound and 3.3 assists. He currently plays on the West Virginia Generals AAU team.

Boston College has landed two recruits late in the 2021 cycle. Kanye Jones a guard from Orlando Florida, and Devin McGlockton a forward from Georgia both have committed. The Eagles also have Gianni Thompson from Massachusetts committed, he previously pledged to the Jim Christian regime, but has stuck with his NLI.

