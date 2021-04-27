FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Boston College Offers '21 PG Joryam Saizonou

Earl Grant's staff made an offer to a point guard in West Virginia who
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College men's basketball head coach Earl Grant continues to work on filling his roster, offering '21 point guard Joryam Saizonou out of Beckley, West Virginia. 

Saizonou is a three star recruit, who has been a bit of a later bloomer with recent offers from St. Bonaventure, Marshall, and Mount Saint Mary's all offering in the past week. He is originally from the Netherlands, and played on their U18 team, averaging 6.6 points per game, along with a rebound and 3.3 assists. He currently plays on the West Virginia Generals AAU team. 

Boston College has landed two recruits late in the 2021 cycle. Kanye Jones a guard from Orlando Florida, and Devin McGlockton a forward from Georgia both have committed. The Eagles also have Gianni Thompson from Massachusetts committed, he previously pledged to the Jim Christian regime, but has stuck with his NLI. 

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

 

usatsi_13985959_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Offers '21 PG Joryam Saizonou

Recruiting Notebook
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: April 27, 2021

HunterLong
Football

Locked on Boston College: Hunter Long Draft Profile

USATSI_13733213_168388155_lowres
Football

QB Matt Valecce Transfers to Colorado State

USATSI_15569934_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Forward Kamari Williams Transfers to Miami (OH)

USATSI_15710006_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball In Contact With Penn State Guard Izaiah Brockington

SwLy5EBf
Football

Locked on Boston College: Spring Game Recap & Analysis

gassonhall
Football

Boston College To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting in Fall '21.

HunterLong
Football

Hunter Long To Participate In '21 NFL Draft Virtually