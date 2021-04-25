Hunter Long To Participate In '21 NFL Draft Virtually

Boston College's tight end will be one of a handful of players who will be participating in the NFL Draft from a remote location

Boston College tight end Hunter Long will be one of forty five players who will participate virtually in next weekend's NFL Draft. Per Pro Football Talk, these players will be congratulated virtually, and be able to speak via Zoom after or before they are selected. Long who was at Boston College's spring game on Saturday, is projected to go anywhere from the 3rd-4th round all the way up to the first round.

A small handful of players will be at the draft live include Clemson quarterback and consensus first pick Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields (Ohio State), Penei Sewell (Oregon).

Long was one of the top tight ends in the country in 2020. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

The complete list of players include:

Carlos Basham of Wake Forest, Jalen Mayfield of Michigan, Rashod Bateman of Minnesota, Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Nick Bolton of Missouri, Trevon Moehrig of TCU, Tyson Campbell of Georgia, Elijah Moore of Mississippi, Andre Cisco of Syracuse, Rondale Moore of Purdue, Samuel Cosmi of Texas, Dylan Moses of Alabama, Jabril Cox of LSU, Greg Newsome of Northwestern, , Azeez Ojulari of Georgia, Jamin Davis of Kentucky, Joseph Ossai of Texas, Wyatt Davis of Ohio State, Jayson Oweh of Penn State, Landon Dickerson of Alabama, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame, Ronnie Perkins of Oklahoma, Pat Freiermuth of Penn State, Jaelan Phillips of Miami, Jevon Holland of Oregon, Trey Smith of Tennessee, Amon-Ra St. Brown of USC, Creed Humphrey of Oklahoma, Chazz Surratt of North Carolina, Brevin Jordan of Miami, Kadarius Toney of Florida, Tommy Tremble of Notre Dame, Alex Leatherwood of Alabama, Jay Tufele of USC, Alijah Vera-Tucker of USC and Terrace Marshall of LSU

