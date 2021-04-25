BC Football Class of '22 Big Board: Defense

The Boston College football recruiting class currently ranks as one of the best in the country, at #11 according to 247sports.com. Here is where they sit at each position at defense (you can see the offense here). Also we give some of the remaining and priority targets that Boston College is working on. This will continue to be a live article, with updates as soon as they become available or we learn them.

Defensive Ends



Committed: None

Top Remaining Targets: Donovan Spellman (Clayton NC), Wilfredo Aybar (Cheshire, CT), Lance Holtzclaw (Mesa, AZ), Micah Wing (Wilmington, DE), Chase Kennedy (Dallas, TX), Anto Saka (Towson, MD), Q'yeair Price (Wayne, NJ), Jimmy Scott (Hamburg, NY), Kade Kostus (Rockland, MI), Selah Brown (Louisville, KY),

Notes: This has to be one of the most interesting remaining groups left in this recruiting class, as Hafley has said that he continues to want to build speed for this group. There are certainly some intriguing targets on here, and most have multiple major P5 offers. Spellman is set to visit, but we should see more names popping up soon.

Defensive Tackles:

Committed: K'wan Williams

Top Remaining Targets: Da'shawn Davis (Cornelius, NC), Gilbert Tongrongou (Woodbridge, VA), Kaleb Artis (Fresh Meadows, NY), Nasir Pearce (Baltimore MD).

Notes: Boston College clearly is still looking for at least one more defensive tackle for this upcoming class as both Davis and Tongrongou's offers came after the commitment of Williams. Tongrongou has already unofficially visited, but his recruitment has blown up of late with offers from Oregon and West Virginia. Have not heard much buzz around Artis and Pearce of late.

Linebackers

Committed: None

Top Remaining Targets: Edwin Kolenge (Clearwater, FL), Treylin Payne (Converse, TX), Owen Pewee (Cypress, TX), VJ Payne (Buford, GA), Damir McCrary (Camden, NJ), Deuce Spurlock (Madison, AL)

Notes: VJ Payne, who's teammate CJ Clinkscales recently committed, should be on commitment alert. He is a hybrid linebacker/safety, who has already visited Boston College on an unofficial. Kolenge had BC in his Top 8 and spoke very highly of the school, and the Eagles sound like they are in good shape with him. Payne and Pewee are more recent offers from the staff.

Secondary

Committed: Jamal Hood

Top Remaining Targets: Cam Johnson (Baltimore, MD), Ryan Turner (Hollywood, FL), Avery Powell (Jersey City, NJ), Ryland Gandy (Buford, GA), A'Khoury Lyde (Wayne, NJ), Akim Sledge (Colonial Heights, VA), Audavion Collins (Covington, GA), Ade Willie (Bradenton, FL), Sione Hala (Bellflower, CA), Austin Brown (Johnson City, IL), Alex Afari (West Chester, OH), Anthony Costanzo (Monument, CO),

Notes: Along with defensive end this has the potential to be the biggest, and possibly the group Jeff Hafley can be most selective on. Johnson seems like a Boston College lean at this point, while Turner is down to Clemson/Ohio State and BC. Lyde is visiting, and Hala is rising up the boards.