Boston College Snaps Losing Streak Against SMU
It’s been nearly a month since Boston College last celebrated a women’s basketball win, but that streak came to an end Sunday against SMU.
The Eagles (14-15, 5-11 ACC) snapped a four-game losing streak with an 87-78 win against SMU (10-18, 2-14 ACC).
SMU held a one-point lead over Boston College a couple of times in the opening quarter, but once Andrea Daley made a layup with 4:55 to play in the first quarter, the Eagles never trailed again. The Eagles ended the first quarter with just a five-point lead and was able to expand that lead to a 40-32 halftime lead.
The Eagles continued to build on their lead, outscoring the Mustangs 22-15. SMU started off the fourth quarter on a 5-0 run that cut its deficit to 10 points, but wasn't close the gap any further.
Overall, the Eagles were on point offensively, making 50 percent of their field goals. Dontavia Waggoner led Boston College in scoring with 28 points (and five rebounds). Andrea Daley led the team in rebounds with seven (and 10 points) along with Teya Sidberry and Kaylah Ivey had a game-high eight assists. T’yana Todd added 21 points, two rebounds and two assists of her own.
Zanai Jones and Kylie Marshall each had 21 points to lead the Mustangs. Kayanna Cox added 13 points and Jessi Peterson added 11 off the bench for SMU.
Boston College will finish off its regular season schedule next week, beginning with its final home of the season against Virginia Tech on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.