Boston College Makes Top 7 For Sacred Heart Grad Transfer E.J. Anosike

The Boston College men's basketball program made the top seven for Sacred Heart grad transfer E.J. Anosike, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

In his junior season with Sacred Heart, Anosike averaged 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds a game. He was 7th in scoring and 1st in rebounding in the Northeast Conference while being named first team All District in the conference. He struggled from three point range shooting 25.0% in 2019-20, in his previous year however he shot 35.8% from beyond the arc. He was named the NEC Most Improved Player after his sophomore season.

A 6-foot-6 guard/forward out of East Orange, New Jersey, Anosike is also considering Louisville, Georgetown, Georgia, Gonzaga. Tennessee, and Wake Forest. He is set to make his decision this Friday, according to 247Sports. He is a graduate transfer and would be immediately eligible when he transfers.

Boston College has been very active in the transfer portal, as they seek to add depth, and replace Jairus Hamilton who entered the portal this week. They have also been reportedly in communication with Jordan Bruner of Yale and Kevin Marfo of Quinnipiac. Anosike would be a perfect fit as a wing/small forward to go along with CJ Felder and Steffon Mitchell.

In the past few seasons Jim Christian has landed transfers such as Derryck Thornton (USC), Eli Carter (Florida) and Deontae Hawkins (Illinois State)

