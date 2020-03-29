Boston College Basketball Lands Quinnipiac Transfer Rich Kelly

Boston College landed a commitment from Quinnipiac guard Rich Kelly according to a video Kelly recorded with All Facts Media:

Kelly, a graduate transfer will be immediately eligible for Jim Christian and the Eagles in 2020-2021. Per the Quinnipiac Chronicle, Kelly chose BC over BYU, George Washington, Ohio State, Santa Clara, Tulane and Wake Forest.

The dynamic guard, who was Second All Team MAAC was first on Quinnipac with 16.7 points per game, and led the team with 4.5 assists per game. He is a prolific scorer, shooting 46% from three point range as a sophomore (39.4% as a junior), and shot 42% from the floor. Against the University of New Hampshire this year he had a season high 36 points, and later scored 26 points against Siena.

"When BC presented itself, and Coach Christian called me, I think it just had a great combination of things that appealed to me." Kelly said in his commitment video. "It's a great school, I'm a New England guy, it's in Boston, the ACC has always been a favorite conference of mine, and an opportunity to help contribute, get to an NCAA tournament."

Adding Kelly is one missing piece of the puzzle going into next season. The Eagles now have a loaded backcourt that should include Wynston Tabbs, Jay Heath, Kelly, Providence transfer Makai Ashton Langford and Top 100 freshman DeMarr Langford. With a deeper roster of players, this will hopefully keep the team fresher and prevent another late season collapse that has marred the Eagles the past two seasons.

Boston College most likely will still be looking to fill the hole left by forward Jairus Hamilton who announced he will be transferring, while possibly adding depth at the center position.

In related news, Kevin Marfo, Kelly's teammate at Quinnipiac, another BC target announced his transfer to Texas A & M yesterday.

