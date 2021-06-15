Boston College, Tulsa, URI & Utah To Compete in Sunshine Slam

The Eagles have reportedly found out who they will play in their yearly multi team tournament

Boston College men's basketball has found their multi-team tournament for the upcoming season according to Jon Rothstein. Per his report, the Eagles will play in the first ever Sunshine Slam in Daytona, Florida. The event will be held in November of 2021.

The other teams that will compete are the University of Rhode Island Rams, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, and Utah Utes.

Rhode Island was scheduled to play Boston College at Conte Forum this year, after the pandemic pushed off their 2020 matchup. The two teams played in the 2K Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun, a game the Eagles won 69-64. As of this writing is uncertain if this game will replace the other BC/URI that was tentatively scheduled for this season. (Update: According to Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune, BC/URI will not face off in the opening round, because they are still scheduled to play a week earlier)

The Utah Utes, like the Eagles are featuring a new head coach, Craig Smith who joins the Utes after three seasons with Utah State. Tulsa, under head coach Frank Haith went 11-11 last season and finished 7th in the AAC.

Boston College is under new head coach Earl Grant, who comes to the Eagles after coaching at the College of Charleston. Five of the Eagles top scorers have transferred, and the Eagles have brought in multiple new players including Brevin Galloway of CoC, Quentin Post of Mississippi State, and TJ Bickerstaff of Drexel. The Eagles will reportedly open the season against Dartmouth.

