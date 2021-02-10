Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Preview and Prediction

Boston College (3-11) will look for the first win in over a month when they take on Wake Forest (5-8) on Wednesday evening in Conte Forum. This is a new Demon Deacons team led by Steve Forbes the former head coach at Middle Tennessee. The Eagles are playing just their second game in the past three weeks, the other game a loss on Saturday to NC State.

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: Wake Forest (-1)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 58.7% chance of winning this game.

Series History: This is the 27th matchup between the two schools, Boston College holds the lead in the series 15-11. The two teams split their series last year, each winning their game on their home court.

Player to Watch: Daivien Williamson - Guard

Wake Forest lacks a true explosive scorer, but Williamson could be the closest player that matches that on their roster. An accurate shooter, at 47% on the year, Williamson has had a pair of 20+ point games in the past month, with big outings against NC State and UNC. BC can ill afford to give him open looks and allow him to get going.

Podcast Preview:

Three Keys To The Game:

1. Who is playing? This was THE key against NC State. Boston College was playing with no bench, as they had six scholarship players on the roster. There is no word at the time of this writing who will be available for the Eagles either because of COVID-19 protocols or injury. If they are trotting out a bench of walk ons they could be in trouble early against the Demon Deacons.

2. Prevent the easy buckets. Seems like a theme that has haunted the Eagles all year, Boston College has given up way too many open looks, especially in the paint. The defensive effort is there, but the execution has been spotty. Wake is not a strong offensive team averaging under 70 points a game. If BC can get their defense going they could in theory keep their offense in the game.

3. Find scoring. If BC trots out the six players they had last game, they are going to need to find someone who can hit shots. At points against NC State that was Rich Kelly, but he didn't really find his stroke until the game was out of reach. A tandem of Kelly and Jay Heath was enough to take out Miami, will it be enough tonight?

AJ's Fearless Prediction: This game all hinges on whether Boston College has a bench or will be playing the group they played against NC State. If they have a bench I could easily see them not only staying in this game, but possibly winning it. They match up well against Wake Forest, and have the offensive firepower to overwhelm the Demon Deacons. However, if they have no bench, that is basically dooming BC no matter who they play against. For this game I am going to give two predictions:

With seven+ scholarship athletes: Boston College 75 Wake Forest 70

With six or fewer scholarship athletes: Wake Forest 76 Boston College 69

