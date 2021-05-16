Boston College Offers Local '22 Guard Dasonte Bowen

Boston College has a new staff, but they are hot on the trail working on future recruiting classes. Earl Grant and his staff recently offered Dasonte Bowen, a '22 point guard from Worcester, MA.

Bowen, a 6-3 point guard who attends Brewster Academy, is considered a four star according to 247sports.com. He is also ranked as the top recruit in the state of Massachusetts. Iowa and Miami are considered "warm" on his recruiting profile, but he also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Bryant.

Earl Grant's staff will work to improve their recruiting in the northeast, with new assistant coaches Anthony Goins and Chris Markwood both holding strong ties to the area. The Eagles have also offered fellow Massachusetts recruit Rowan Bumbraugh, a three star from Northfield Mount Hermon who continues to pile up offers from major programs.

Boston College currently does not have any commitments in the Class of '22.

You can check out Bowen's highlight reel below.

