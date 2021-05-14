Kelsey Riggs Speaks Highly Of Boston College On Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast

The Gramlich and Mac Lain guest believes there could be big things coming for BC in 2021

Talk about next year's season when the final whistle blew in the National Championship. Reading up on the Eagles online, and you can catch a tinge of optimism from the national pundits. Maybe third in the ACC? Possible dark horse? Praise is rare for the Eagles.

ACC Network host Kelsey Riggs said on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast that she is high on the Eagles this season. "What team from last year I feel like has so much potential, that maybe they're just tapping into, for me that is Boston College." she said on the show. She further goes into how the team bought into Jeff Hafley the first season, and how important that was especially with COVID-19 around and that she expects the team to continue to develop into 2021. The hosts agreed with her as well, as you can see below in Eric Mac Lain's tweet.

Boston College finished 6-5 last season in Hafley's first year. They are returning almost everyone on offense, minus Hunter Long, and the defense is primed for another step forward.

Hear the rest of her comments by clicking here and listening to the entire show.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin we will have more information on potential visitors and get reactions from recruits after the visits.

You May Also Enjoy:

TJ Bickerstaff Transfers To Boston College

Rich Kelly Transfers to UMass

Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com